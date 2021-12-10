Rates & Bonds
Yields on Italy's 12-month BOT bill reach highest since July at auction
MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose to the highest level since July at an auction on Friday.
The Treasury placed 6 billion euros ($6.77 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in Dec. 2022.
It fetched a -0.467% gross yield, compared with -0.533% at the previous sale in mid-November.
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti
