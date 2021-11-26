Yields on Italy's 6-month BOT bill touch new record low at auction

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 6-month BOT bill fell to a new record low at an auction on Friday.

The Treasury placed 5 billion euros ($5.63 billion) of a BOT bill expiring in May 2022.

It fetched a -0.56% gross yield compared with -0.55% at the previous sale in October.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti

