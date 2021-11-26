Skip to main content
Yields rise at South Africa inflation-linked bond auction

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 900 million rand ($55.28 million) of its 2033 , 2046 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds, central bank data showed on Friday.

Yields rose compared with the previous auctions.

ZAI2033 bond due 2033 - 1.88% coupon

ZAI2046 bond due 2046 - 2.5% coupon

ZAI2050 bond due 2050 - 2.5% coupon

($1 = 16.2805 rand)

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Emma Rumney

