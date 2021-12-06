Zambia IMF programme will entail removing energy and farm subsidies

LUSAKA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Zambia's IMF programme to try to get its global debt mountain back under control will include removing subsidies on energy and agriculture, Finance Minsiter Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Monday.

The International Monetary Fund and Zambia on Friday reached a staff level agreement on a $1.4 billion, three-year extended credit facility, which could bring the heavily indebted country one step closer to a comprehensive debt overhaul. read more

He added that Zambia is committed to fostering an economic recovery and bringing debt to sustainable levels in its application of the programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zambia is one of the world's largest copper producers, and it became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter last November, after years of government overborrowing drove its debt burden above 120% of GDP.

The government of President Hakainde Hichilema, who was elected in August, started talks with the IMF in early November.

IMF Zambia mission chief Allison Holland said details and reform targets would be given once the program was approved by the board. Reducing spending on politically-sensitive subsidies - such as on power, fuel and farming is likely to have been one of the fund's key demands.

Zambia's external debt includes around $3 billion in international bonds, $2.1 billion to multilateral lending agencies such as the IMF and another $3 billion to China and Chinese entities.

