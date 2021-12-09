Zambian, Ugandan currencies seen firming; Kenya, Nigeria's to soften

LUSAKA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Zambian and Ugandan currencies are likely to firm against the U.S. dollar next week, as Kenya and Nigeria's are expected to soften.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is expected to make further gains against the dollar next week due to positive sentiment on news of preliminary understanding between the IMF and Zambia for an aid programme.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

On Thursday, the kwacha appreciated to 16.0000 per dollar from a close of 17.8078 a week ago. Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said FX-holding entities would start converting to the local unit to avoid further exchange losses.

"We expect the kwacha to continue trading on the front foot next week with possibility of touching a high of 15 kwacha per dollar," ZANACO said in a note.

The IMF and Zambia on Friday reached a staff level agreement on a $1.4 billion, three-year extended credit facility, bringing the country one step closer to a comprehensive debt overhaul.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen strengthening in the coming days as demand from importers slow as most of them have shipped in goods for holiday shoppers, traders said.

At 0923 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,562/3,572, compared to last Thursday's closing of 3,560/3,570.

"I would reckon most of the demand from merchadise importers for the season has been met already," said a trader at one commercial bank, adding the local unit was likely to maintain an appreciation bias until the new year.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken due to increased importer dollar demand across various sectors, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.85/113.05 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 112.50/70. The shilling is trading at a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

"We expect some pressure on the Kenya shilling from importers going up to next week. Because of the festive season coming up, most of the guys would want to buy now," said a trader at one commercial bank.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira is seen easing in the coming week on the black market where it trades more freely, after a move to automate forex sales for individuals with dollar expenses funnels demand to unofficial sources, traders said.

The central bank has introduced an online system for dollar purchases to pay for school fees offshore, medical bills and travels, in an attempt to monitor and track forex demand, which is shifting demand to the black market.

The currency traded at 573 naira per dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, easing from the 568 naira it sold for last week. On the official market , commercial banks quoted the currency in a range of 409-415 against the dollar.

"We expected rates to come down with diaspora inflows this period. But a lot of people are deciding to stay back due to omicron," one trader said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema, George Obulutsa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.