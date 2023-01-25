RBNZ fourth-quarter sectoral factor model inflation +5.8% y/y
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 5.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter.
The country's official statistics agency earlier in the day released figures that showed the consumer price index at near three-decade highs last quarter but coming in below the central bank's forecast.
Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1% to 3%.
