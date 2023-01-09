Rebounding EM stocks pass "bull market" threshold

A currency dealer, wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), talks on the phone in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fast-charging emerging market stocks were entered so-called "bull market" territory on Monday, as another China-driven surge in Asia's biggest bourses pushed MSCI's main EM index 20% above its last major trough back in October.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (.MSCIEF), which jumped 2.4% in its fifth straight sessions of gains on Monday, covers 24 countries and almost 1,400 firms.

Since hitting a near 2-1/2 year low in October, a combination of easing global borrowing costs, a weaker dollar and China lifting its COVID-19 restrictions has seen the index recover more than half the ground it had lost in the preceding 10 months.

Chinese stocks, which account for a third of the MSCIEF index and far more when China-focused firms listed elsewhere are included, have surged almost 45% since the lows.

Taiwanese stocks and South Korean stocks which have respective 13.8% and 11.3% MSCIEF weightings have also jumped roughly 18% and 20%.

Reuters Graphics
Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks