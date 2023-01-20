Record inflows into emerging market funds on China reopening - BofA















LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed.

The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes, from commodities and mining stocks to currencies and equity markets in popular tourist destinations.

The BofA data also showed weekly flows of $14.4 billion into to bond funds, $7.5 billion into equities, $0.6 billion into cash and $0.6 billion from gold.

European equities witnessed their first weekly inflow in almost a year. BofA said there were $0.2 billion of inflows to European stock funds, the first inflows in 49 weeks.

Reporting by Alun John, editing by Amanda Cooper











