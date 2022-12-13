Russia sees fixed capital investment growth in 2022 - state media















Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia expects investment in fixed capital to have grown in 2022, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov was cited by state media as saying on Tuesday.

Fixed capital investment is money spent on assets to increase their value, such as the construction and renovation of buildings or buying new equipment.

"Based on the dynamics for the first nine months of this year, it is already clear that there will be a positive trend in investment for the whole year," RIA news agency cited Reshetnikov as saying.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











