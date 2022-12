French industry's electricity costs to jump next year under new cap, union says

Business category · December 2, 2022

French industry's electricity bills are likely to jump by 3.5 billion euros ($3.68 billion) next year as companies will be required to buy more at market rates under a new cap, the French union of energy-using industries Uniden said.