Russian central bank raises over 3 trillion roubles at one-week deposit auction















MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Tuesday said it had raised a total of 3.06 trillion roubles ($48.65 billion) at a one-week deposit auction.

The Bank of Russia conducts weekly deposit auctions to manage aggregate liquidity and temporarily absorb excessive funds from credit institutions under a structural liquidity surplus.

Government debt and liquidity auctions have seen record volumes of late.

($1 = 62.9000 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters











