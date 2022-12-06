Russian central bank raises over 3 trillion roubles at one-week deposit auction
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Tuesday said it had raised a total of 3.06 trillion roubles ($48.65 billion) at a one-week deposit auction.
The Bank of Russia conducts weekly deposit auctions to manage aggregate liquidity and temporarily absorb excessive funds from credit institutions under a structural liquidity surplus.
Government debt and liquidity auctions have seen record volumes of late.
($1 = 62.9000 roubles)
