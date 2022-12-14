Russia's central bank says inflationary expectations edge down in December
MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households edged lower in December to 12.1% from 12.2% in November, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday, just two days before it meets on rates.
All 23 analysts and economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to hold rates at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year on Friday, as inflation continues to slow and in order to assess the possible economic impact of the oil price cap and embargo.
