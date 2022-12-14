Russia's central bank says inflationary expectations edge down in December















MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households edged lower in December to 12.1% from 12.2% in November, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday, just two days before it meets on rates.

All 23 analysts and economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to hold rates at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year on Friday, as inflation continues to slow and in order to assess the possible economic impact of the oil price cap and embargo.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams











