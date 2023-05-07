Saudi bourse jumps on earnings; Egypt extends losses

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday boosted by a slew of strong earnings, although the Egyptian bourse extended losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 1.2%, buoyed by a 6% jump in Saudi British Bank (1060.SE), its biggest intraday gain since Dec. 2021, following a steep rise in first-quarter earnings.

The lender reported a quarterly net profit of 1.77 billion riyals ($471.99 million) up from 1 billion riyals year ago.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) advanced 2%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - jumped on Friday on signs of economic strength, but registered their third weekly decline in a row.

The kingdom's economy grew by 3.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to initial government estimates of real gross domestic product published on Sunday.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) added 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) climbing 2.7%.

However, the index's gains were limited by a 1.1% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) ahead of its earnings announcement.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) closed 1.43% higher on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data brightened the economic outlook and traders pared expectations of Federal Reserve easing after a long spate of rate hikes.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 0.4%, falling for a fifth consecutive session, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company (EAST.CA) losing 1.8%.

Fitch downgraded Egypt to 'B' on Saturday with the outlook as negative. The ratings agency said external financial risk has increased.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru

