Saudi foreign direct investment inflows rise 9.5% in first quarter
CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia recorded 9.5% increase year on year in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows during the first three months of 2022, the investment ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The FDI inflows were at 7.4 billion riyals ($1.97 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, the ministry added.
($1 = 3.7530 riyals)
