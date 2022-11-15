Shares of Australia's OZ Minerals halted on 'potential change of control' deal















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd (OZL.AX) were placed on a trading halt early on Wednesday, pending an announcement regarding a potential change of control transaction, the gold and copper miner said.

OZ has rebuffed the world's largest listed miner BHP Group (BHP.AX) on its A$8.34 billion ($5.64 billion) buyout offer calling it "opportunistic".

OZ Minerals' successful study outcome for its West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia increased the chances that BHP would hike it's offer, analysts at Jefferies said in September.

BHP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











