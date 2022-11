South African manufacturing output up 2.9% y/y in September

[1/2] Workers check a vehicle coming off the production line as operations begin after flooding in April shut down the Toyota South Africa Motors plant in Durban, South Africa, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Rogan Ward















JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 2.9% year on year in September after rising by a revised 1.7% in August, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production rose 4.9% month on month in September. Analysts had predicted a 2.35% fall in annual terms in September and for output to be flat month on month.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning











