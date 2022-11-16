South African retail sales fall 0.6% year on year in September
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 0.6% year on year in September after rising by a revised 2.1% in August, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.1%.
Sales in the three months to the end of September were up 3.3% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.
