South African retail sales fall 0.6% year on year in September















JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 0.6% year on year in September after rising by a revised 2.1% in August, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.1%.

Sales in the three months to the end of September were up 3.3% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.