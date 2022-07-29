Agnelli's Exor to move listing to Amsterdam from Milan

Chairman and CEO of Exor and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles John Elkann attends an investors day held by the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family in Turin, Italy November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - The Agnelli family's Exor (EXOR.MI) holding company said on Friday it would move the trading of its shares to the Amsterdam bourse from Milan to align its listing venue with its legal structure as a Dutch registered company.

Exor has no operations in Italy, but the move may irk politicians after a string of blue-chips ditched Italy in favour of the Netherlands for their legal headquarters in recent years.

Exor is the single largest investor in carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and the controlling shareholder of companies including Ferrari (RACE.MI), CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) and Serie A soccer team Juventus (JUVE.MI).

Ferrari and Stellantis, as well as its predecessor Fiat Chrysler, have all picked the Netherlands as their legal base, while keeping relevant operations in Itay.

"This further simplification of Exor's organisational structure will result in the company being overseen by a single country regulatory authority," Exor said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9803 euros)

