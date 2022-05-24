Amigo shares leap after court approves rescue scheme

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in British sub-prime lender Amigo jumped as much as 51% in early trading on Tuesday after it was granted court approval the previous day for a compensation scheme for past customers and a rescue plan for the business.

Amigo had been fighting for its life in the courts for more than a year after a deluge of customer claims that it mis-sold them loans.

The company said on Monday that it would seek regulatory permission to resume lending and raise fresh capital. read more

Amigo shares were up 30% at 8.19 pence by 0721 GMT.

A previous rescue scheme was rejected by the courts after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) raised objections, saying the plan short-changed claimaints.

The newly-approved scheme will result in claimants being paid a higher proportion of the value of their claims.

The FCA said on Monday that the approved scheme was an improvement, adding that its investigation into the company was ongoing.

Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman

