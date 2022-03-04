Asia FX, stocks slip as Ukraine crisis escalates; Jakarta stocks up

Summary

March 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and stock markets were set for weekly losses on Friday as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened appetite for riskier assets, while Indonesian shares rallied on higher energy prices.

Soaring prices of energy, including oil, coal and natural gas, have been one of the many fallouts of the Ukraine crisis, stoking concerns of higher inflation. However, higher coal prices have benefited Indonesia - a major coal exporter in the region.

Indonesian stocks (.JSKE) rose 0.9%, with coal producers Adaro Energy (ADRO.JK) and Bayan Resources (BYAN.JK) jumping 15% and 7%, respectively, by 0732 GMT. The rupiah also gained marginally.

Most other emerging Asian currencies and stocks were sold off as the Ukraine crisis escalated, with reports showing Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after being attacked by Russian forces. read more

The South Korean won led losses among regional currencies, weakening 0.8% to its lowest since June 2020. The baht , peso and the rupee slid between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Sentiment for South Korean assets was further dampened by data showing consumer inflation hit a near decade-high of 3.7% in February and over the central bank's target range due to higher energy prices. South Korean stocks (.KS11) closed 1.2% lower. read more

"If CPI inflation hits 4%, then we expect the (Bank of Korea) to immediately respond by hiking rates again," analysts at ING said in a note.

Soaring oil prices have been the source of inflationary risks, with inflation in Thailand also at a 13-year high. The Philippines reported a lower-than-forecast inflation number, but the central bank warned of headwinds tied to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. read more

Analysts at Barclays Bank noted that February's inflation print did not fully capture the latest round of oil price increases, which saw crude cross the $100 per barrel mark only on Feb. 24.

Among stock markets in the region, India (.NSEI) fell 1.5%, while the Philippines (.PSI) and Thailand (.SETI) slid about 0.6% each.

Malaysian stocks (.KLSE) slid 1%, dragged down by oil refiners, who now face the risk of higher input costs.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian bond yields up 39 basis points at 6.589%

** Singaporean bond yields down 29 basis points at 1.854%

** Rupee set for weekly loss of 1.4%, the sharpest weekly loss among emerging Asian FX

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sam Holmes and Subhranshu Sahu

