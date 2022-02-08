Asian currencies gain as dlr eases, Baht firm on travel bubble talks

Summary

Summary Companies Thai baht, stocks gain on travel bubble talks

Bank of Thailand policy meeting on Wednesday

Investors eye U.S. inflation data due this week

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Thai baht strengthened on Tuesday, boosted by talks on bilateral travel bubble deals with Malaysia and China, while South Korea's won gained after its president prioritised tackling inflation and rising household debt.

The baht firmed 0.2% and stocks (.SETI) rose 0.3% ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday, and as the government worked to help the tourism-reliant economy recover in the face of rising new COVID-19 cases. read more

Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank said the baht could be further boosted by profit-taking in gold as bullion hits a key resistance level.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Most Asian currencies were firmer as the U.S. dollar and euro eased on Monday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates and as market awaited this week's inflation data. read more

The South Korean won rose 0.3% after President Moon Jae-in said the country's economic policies should focus on stabilising consumer inflation and managing household debt as higher interest rates have made repayments more onerous. read more

Korean stocks (.KS11) rose 0.8%, boosted by heavyweights LG Energy Solution and Samsung Biologics, though gains were capped ahead of the U.S. inflation numbers. read more

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's central bank was expected to raise rates faster as concerns mount about a weaker rupiah. read more

Indonesia's rupiah rose 0.1% while stocks (.JKSE) dropped 0.2%.

China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list. read more

Highlights:

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI (.SETI) include Bangkok Airways PCL (BA.BK) up 13.83%, TWZ Corporation PCL (TWZ.BK) up 11.11%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.5 basis points at 6.51%​​

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Indonesia Transport & Infrastructure Tbk PT (IATA.JK) up 34.48%, Gozco Plantations Tbk PT (GZCO.JK) up 20.9%, Bank JTrust Indonesia Tbk PT (BCIC.JK) up ​14.29%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Savyata Mihsra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.