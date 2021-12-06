Asian FX mixed against dollar, Indonesia's rupiah and South Korea's won slip

Summary Indonesia's rupiah falls for fourth straight day

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were broadly mixed on Monday, with Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won leading losses against the U.S. dollar, buoyed by increasingly hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve and concerns over the new Omicron variant.

Indonesia's rupiah fell for a fourth straight session to its lowest since Aug. 20, while South Korea's won weakened 0.5% -- the biggest intraday drop in nearly three weeks. The dollar edged higher .

Elsewhere, the Malaysian ringgit , Philippine peso and Singapore dollar appreciated 0.2% each. Analysts at OCBC Bank expected the Singapore dollar to remain under pressure against a stronger greenback, pointing to firm resistance at 1.3750.

Regional investors assessed the potential economic fallout from the Omicron variant as it emerged in more countries, while keeping an eye on U.S. inflation data later in the week that could settle the course for interest rates.

"Fed speakers, including Jerome Powell, have been more vocal around the risks from persistently higher inflation, and with it (has come) the implicit assumption of a faster timeline to ending asset purchases and subsequently raising the policy rate," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

"The timeline towards an expedited taper being announced at the December meeting is increasingly being priced in."

Investors will also eye key inflation and trade data out of China this week. The yuan has been strengthening against the dollar as analysts expect the world's no. 2 economy to withstand the fallout from the Omicron variant better than its peers.

Meanwhile, China's once top-selling developer, China Evergrande Group (3333.HK)tumbled 12% to an 11-year low on Monday after the firm said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

Regional equities were largely mixed, with the Philippine benchmark (.PSI) and Singapore stocks (.STI) advancing more than 1% each, and Indonesian stocks (.JKSE) adding 0.6%, while Malaysian shares (.KLSE) slipped half a percent.

Analysts at HSBC said in a note they expect equities in ASEAN countries - ten Southeast Asian nations including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines - to be well-positioned for 2022 on likely growing earnings momentum, low valuations, and high dividend yields.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises 2.5 basis points to 6.418%, highest since mid-July

** Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, appoints new CFO; HK stock (9988.HK) tumbles to record low

** India detects seven more Omicron cases, making 12 in all read more

** Thai markets (.SETI), were closed for a holiday.

