Asian FX, stocks firm on economic optimism; Thai baht leads gains

Summary Thai baht jumps most in two weeks

Indonesian rupiah hits near five-week high

S.Korean won marks best day since Dec start

Philippine, Thai shares advance about 1%

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asian emerging currencies strengthened on Thursday, with the Thai baht firming over 0.5% after three days of losses, buoyed by an optimistic view of the global economic outlook despite uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Equities in the region also posted decent gains, with shares in the Philippines (.PSI) and Thailand (.SETI) advancing close to 1%, while Malaysian (.KLSE) and Indian (.NSEI) markets each added about 0.6%.

Thailand's baht firmed up to 33.53 per dollar in its best day in two weeks, while the Indonesian rupiah extended gains to a third day and hit its highest since Nov. 22.

The baht slipped 0.3% on Wednesday after the Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate steady at a record low and cut its 2022 growth outlook, saying it expected the Omicron variant to impact the economy early next year. read more

Earlier in the week, the Thai government reinstated its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and approved a new package of stimulus measures including tax breaks for shoppers with an aim of reviving the tourism-reliant economy. read more

"With Omicron delaying regional reopening plans, the recently approved stimulus package, which includes tax deductions for shopping, will be timely to lift private consumption in early 2022," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

As global risk appetite improved, the safe-haven dollar languished near its lowest in almost one week with investors looking beyond the surging Omicron cases. The dollar index stood at 96.061, not far from its overnight low of 96.020.

Global markets, including all three major indexes on Wall Street, recorded strong gains, supported by positive economic data and developments around COVID-19. read more

However, Mizuho Bank analysts struck a cautious note, saying as the holidays approach, "we should take heed not to over-indulge in growing optimism, especially with volatility swinging between COVID-19 spread and severity".

Elsewhere in Asia, the South Korean won strengthened 0.4% to 1,186.80 per dollar, marking its best day since the start of the month, while the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee each appreciated 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield edges lower to 6.394%

** Singapore November headline prices rise 3.8%, fastest in nine years read more

** Philippines approves use of Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5-11, Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients read more

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

