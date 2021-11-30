Asian FX, stocks pare gains on Moderna CEO's Omicron warning

Summary Singapore stocks drop ~4% in Nov

Ringgit worst performing currency among Asian FX this month

India GDP due at 1200 GMT

Philippine equity markets shut for holiday

Nov 30(Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities and currencies trimmed gains on Tuesday on concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant could prove more resistant to existing vaccines, while South Korean shares dropped over 2% on weak domestic data.

Risk sentiment across Asia soured after the head of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) told the Financial Times that current COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against Omicron as they have been against the Delta variant.

Indonesia stocks (.JKSE) reversed course to fall 0.5%, while equities in Thailand (.SETI), China (.SSEC) and Malaysia (.KLSE) shaved gains to trade flat to 0.2% higher.

"Having been scared by Delta, much of Asia is still in ultra-cautious mode, as their recovery was only just gathering steam with borders being tentatively reopened," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA.

Most Asian countries have already closed their borders to visitors from eight southern African nations where the variant was first detected, with fears creeping in that internal restrictions may be required again.

Singapore's premier warned over the weekend that newly relaxed COVID-19 restrictions could be reinstated. Equities (.STI) there fell 1.5%, down for the sixth day in a row. With a 4% loss this month, the index was also set to be the second-worst regional performer behind South Korea.

Seoul shares (.KS11) slumped as much as 3% on Tuesday to an 11-month low, hit by authorities shelving plans to relax COVID-19 curbs as cases rise and disappointing factory output data. read more

The Asian trade bellwether said manufacturing production in October shrank at its sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years as global chip shortages dented car production.

Among currencies, Singapore's dollar and the Indonesian rupiah eased 0.1% each, while the Malaysian ringgit held onto gains of 0.4%.

The ringgit, however, has been the worst performing Asian currency in November with losses of almost 2% as crude prices slumped. Malaysia is a net oil exporter.

Meanwhile, optimism over India's expected buoyant gross domestic data due later in the day wore off after Moderna's warning, with equities (.NSEI) see-sawing between positive and negative territory. They were last up 0.2%.

Philippine equity markets (.PSI) were closed for a holiday.

Ringgit drops most in line with crude slump

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.5 basis points at 6.247%

** India's GDP due at 1200 GMT: Economists have projected data will show an 8.4% year-on-year growth in the July-September period, according to a Reuters poll last week read more ​​

** Genting Singapore (GENS.SI) and Dairy Farm International (DAIR.SI) are top losers on Singapore's benchmark stock index, down 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

