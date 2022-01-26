Asian shares gain as investors brace for Fed policy outcome

Summary Asian markets cautious ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stocks in Asia's emerging markets rose in cautious trading on Wednesday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, where they will be looking for any hints of faster policy tightening.

Equities in Singapore (.STI), Kuala Lumpur (.KLSE) and Taipei (.TWII) rose between 0.3% and 0.9% after a volatile overnight session on Wall Street.

The Fed is expected to update its monetary policy plan later on Wednesday, with market participants awaiting clues on the pace of interest rate hikes and a timeline for policy normalization. (For the latest Reuters poll, see )

Balanced current accounts, largely lower inflationary pressures and the stability provided by the resilient Chinese yuan to regional currencies have ensured that most Asian central banks have not been pressured to pursue interest rate hikes as aggressively as their peers in Europe and Latin America.

However, Fed tightening is putting pressure on some central banks in Asia to follow suit, potentially hurting their equity markets as happened in 2013 when the U.S. central bank began tapering its post financial crisis stimulus.

"The recent central bank actions in Asia suggest that they may want to prepare for a Fed that is more hawkish than currently expected," said Frances Cheung, Rates Strategist at OCBC Bank.

"The pre-emptive tightening provides them with some flexibility to quicken their own tightening paths if there is any upside surprises from the Fed."

On Tuesday, Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy settings in its first out-of-cycle move in seven years, a day after the city-state reported core inflation at an eight-year high. read more

Adding to existing pressures, a senior International Monetary Fund official on Tuesday said that expected interest rate hikes by the Fed may delay emerging Asia's economic recovery and keep pressure on policymakers to guard against the risk of capital outflows. read more

Meanwhile, the Philippine economy grew 6.9% in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier (PHGDP=ECI), lower than the previously-reported growth estimate of 7.1%, sending the country's shares down 0.9%. The peso fell 0.2%.

The dollar index (.DXY), which measures the currency against six major peers, was flat at 95.953, while currencies in Asia were largely subdued.

Malaysia's ringgit , Indonesia's rupiah and China's yuan all traded flat. Thailand's baht was an outlier, gaining 0.4%.

Financial markets in India are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.3 basis points at 6.405%

** Singapore shares (.STI) up 0.9%, on track for its best session since Jan. 4

** International Monetary Fund lowered its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy on Tuesday read more

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

