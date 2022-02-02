Australia shares extend gains on miners, energy boost

Summary Mining stocks set for best day since Jan 20

Tech stocks rise for fourth straight day

Mainfreight surges on robust trading update

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Wednesday, as strong commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, a day after the country's central bank pushed back hard on market wagers for an early interest rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 1.2%, or 83.4 points, at 7,089, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday it was in no hurry to raise interest rates but ended its A$275 billion bond-buying programme, thereby raising speculations of a earlier-than-expected policy rate hike. read more

Mining stocks (.AXMM) were set for their best day since Jan. 20, benefiting from a surge in copper and gold prices, with heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) climbing 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Gold explorers (.AXGD) also notched gains, with Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX) and Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX) rising more than 1.5% each.

Energy shares (.AXEJ) climbed 2.3% to a nearly two-week high, despite no heavy changes in oil prices. Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX) and Santos Ltd (STO.AX) advance 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Shares of information technology firms (.AXIJ) edged higher and were set for the fourth straight session of gains, tracking a strong overnight finish at the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC).

Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) and ComputerShare Ltd (CPU.AX) advanced about 1.3% and 3.4%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials (.AXFJ) gained 0.8%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) and Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) trading up between 0.7% and 1.5%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 1.3% or 166.5 points to 12,225.43.

Shares of Mainfreight Ltd (MFT.NZ) surged as much as 7.1% after the supply chain logistics firm provided a strong trading update.

Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

