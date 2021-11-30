Australia shares to fall at open; NZ down

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after the country confirmed its first community case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, further stoking fears of restrictions and putting economic recovery plans in jeopardy.

The local share price index futures dipped 0.48%, a 60-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.22% on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.38% in early trade.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan

