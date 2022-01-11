Stocks
Australia shares head for weaker start, NZ rises
1 minute read
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, as worries around surging COVID-19 cases are likely to offset gains in resource-related stocks on strong commodity prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, but were at a 34.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) added 0.1% to 12,843.40 points in early trade.
Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.