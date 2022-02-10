Australia shares inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares logged modest gains on Thursday, lifted by tech stocks and strong advances made by National Australia Bank on robust earnings, even as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due later in the day for new clues on interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.3% higher at 7,288.50, maintaining a three-day gaining streak. The benchmark had added 1.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of the country's second-biggest lender, National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), jumped 4.5% after it reported a 9.1% rise in first-quarter profit, driven by a growth in its home and business lending. read more

This drove financial stocks (.AXFJ) up 0.9% in their third straight session of gains. The other three of "Big Four" banks firmed between 1.1% and 1.2%, while wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) advanced 5.9% on a jump in annual profit. read more

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc climbed 9.7% to lead a rally among the technology stocks (.AXIJ), which added 2.6% to become the top gainer in the benchmark. The sub-index also tracked a sharply higher overnight finish in the Wall Street indexes.

Network operator Megaport (MP1.AX) gained 7.6%, while Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) advanced 0.5%.

Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, said investors seemed to be in a wait-and-see mode today. "They are taking a little bit of money off the table subject to the United States' inflation data due tonight," he added.

Rooney also stressed that the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) bond-buying spree could also be affecting investor sentiment.

RBA stopped its quantitative easing campaign on Thursday after buying up more than A$350 billion ($251.23 billion) in bonds as part of a massive pandemic stimulus package. read more

Among other sectors, miners (.AXMM) advanced 0.7% on the back of strong commodity prices, while healthcare stocks (.AXHJ) and energy stocks (.AXEJ) retreated 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) ended 0.2% lower to finish the session at 12,413.05.

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.