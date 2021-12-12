Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise at Monday's open following a strong Wall Street session on Friday, while an expected rise in bullion and oil prices is likely to aid the sentiment further.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 12.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.1% to 12,832.05 in early trade.

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

