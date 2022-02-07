1 minute read
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ inches down
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday as a dip in oil prices was expected to weigh on local energy stocks, and a lower finish on Wall Street's Nasdaq was expected to drag down the tech sector.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 109.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) dipped 0.1% in early trade.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.