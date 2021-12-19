Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ inches lower

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at the open on Monday, as worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant persist, while a drop in oil prices is likely to weigh on domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 127-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark settled 0.1% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.1% in early trading.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

