Stocks
Australia shares likely to open slightly higher, NZ falls
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, even as uncertainties surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant continue to keep markets on edge, while a slump in oil prices is expected to hurt domestic energy stocks.
The local share price index futures inched 0.1% higher, a 91.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.3% in early trading.
Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
