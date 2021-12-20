Australia shares likely to open slightly higher, NZ falls

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, even as uncertainties surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant continue to keep markets on edge, while a slump in oil prices is expected to hurt domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures inched 0.1% higher, a 91.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.3% in early trading.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

