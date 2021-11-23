Australia shares to open flat, NZ inches lower

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, with domestic technology stocks expected to track losses on Wall Street, while miners are likely to rise on the back of climbing iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures was up 0.01%, a 1.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.03% by 2136 GMT.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

