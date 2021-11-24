Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday as investors are likely to remain on the sidelines after a mixed Wall Street session overnight, while local miners are expected to rise after a jump in iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, with a 0.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.2% to 12,791.63 by 2122 GMT.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

