Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ rises

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set for a negative start to the week, likely tracking a subdued session at Wall Street on Friday as sentiment continues to be strained by fears of interest rate hikes by the U.S. and peaking Omicron infections.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, but at a 102.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark climbed 1.3% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.1% to 12,988.38 points in early trade.

Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

