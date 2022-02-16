Australia shares rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as signs of cooling tensions between Russia and Ukraine whetted risk appetite, with CSL being one of the top performers after the biopharma major trounced estimates of half-year earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 0.3% at 7,225.4, as of 2358 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

Stock markets around the world, including in the United States, rallied after Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops near the Ukraine border.

Shares of CSL Ltd soared 8% after an upbeat earnings report.

On the downside, shares of Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX) dropped up to 4.5% after the iron ore miner said its first-half profit fell by nearly a third, hurt by pandemic-induced higher material and labour costs. read more

Among sub-indexes, tech stocks (.AXIJ) were the top gainers, jumping more than 2%. Shares of Wisetech Global (WTC.AX) were set for a third straight session of gains.

Mining stocks (.AXMM) were down 1.5%, tracking a downturn in iron ore prices after China warned it would act against the spread of misinformation on prices. BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold prices dropped overnight as easing geopolitical tensions dampened safe-haven demand, driving Australian gold stocks (.AXGD) 1.7% lower. Index heavyweight Newcrest Mining (.NCM.AX) also lost 1.7%.

Oil prices dipped as Russia's troop withdrawal eased worries of a supply crunch from one the world's largest oil and gas producers. Local energy stocks (.AXEJ) lost more than 1%. Santos (STO.AX) dropped up to 3.4% after it flagged it may not make final go-ahead decisions on its oil projects in Alaska and Australia by mid-year. read more

In New Zealand, the benchmark (.NZ50) was up 0.9% at 12,046.96 points, as of 2358 GMT.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

