Australia shares seen edging higher, NZ down

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open on a positive note on Monday, with mining and energy stocks expected to boost sentiment on the local bourse amid elevated commodity prices, despite a weak lead from its Wall Street peers on Friday.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.4% an 8.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 1.6% firmer last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) opened about 0.3% lower at 12,106.96 points in early trade.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

