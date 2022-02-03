1 minute read
Australia shares set to dip, NZ shares fall
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slide on Friday, with domestic technology stocks expected to weigh on the local bourse, as major indexes on Wall Street slumped overnight after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' (FB.O) dour forecast sent its stock plummeting.
The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 178-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.5% in early trade.
Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
