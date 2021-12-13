Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ down

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, likely brought down by the country's energy and mining stocks due to a dip in prices of their underlying commodities.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 40.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.35% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.2% to 12,970.44 points in early trade.

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

