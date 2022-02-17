1 minute read
Australia shares set to fall on Ukraine worries, NZ down
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, amid a global sell-off after geopolitical tensions flared between the United States and Russia over Ukraine.
The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 165.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.7% in early trade.
Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru
