Australia shares set to fall on Ukraine worries, NZ down

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, amid a global sell-off after geopolitical tensions flared between the United States and Russia over Ukraine.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 165.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.7% in early trade.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.