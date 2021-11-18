Australia shares set to open flat, NZ down

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia shares were set to open flat on Friday as likely gains for the tech sector from a strong session for U.S. peers could be countered by weakness in financial stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but were at a 4.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark had inched 0.1% higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.2% to 12,774.25 points in early trade.

Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

