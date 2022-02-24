Australia shares set to open higher on Biden's address; NZ gains

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to rebound on Friday following their worst session since September 2020, after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 2.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.9% in early trade.

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru

