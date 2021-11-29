Australia shares set to open higher as iron ore prices gain, NZ rises

Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray - RC19ABB37760

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, as a rebound in iron ore prices is expected to lift mining stocks, while investors evaluate the potential impact of the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 15.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 0.54% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.5% in early trade.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

