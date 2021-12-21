Australia shares set to open higher, NZ dips

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to gain on Wednesday, a day after minutes from the country's central bank meeting showed it does not expect the Omicron coronavirus variant to derail an ongoing economic recovery.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 83-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.1% in early trading.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.