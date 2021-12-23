Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, likely boosted by energy and mining stocks due to higher prices of underlying commodities, while a Wall Street-led rally is expected to drive local tech stocks higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.3% to 12,903.01 points in early trade.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.