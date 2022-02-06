Australia shares set to open lower, NZ closed

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, following a downturn in global equities on Friday night when U.S. Treasury yields rose after positive jobs data from the United States.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 127.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday.

New Zealand markets are closed for a public holiday.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Chris Reese

