Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as energy stocks are likely to dip on renewed concerns about resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe, dampening risk appetite.

The local share price index futures fell 0.61%, a 45.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.4% to 12,689.99 points in early trade, with Meridian Energy (MEL.NZ) falling 0.8% after selling its Australian energy business for A$729 million ($527.29 million). read more

($1 = 1.3826 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.