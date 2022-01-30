Stocks1 minute read
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ shares rise
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Monday, as investors look forward to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, while BHP Group's (BHP.AX) unification of its dual-listed structure is expected to cause some market volatility.
The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a 92.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 2.2% on Friday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.9% in early trade.
Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru
