Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slides
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by likely losses in commodity-reliant indexes due to weaker prices, rising Omicron infections and worries around an interest rate hike.
The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, and were trading at a 149.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark had ended 0.1% lower on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) lost 0.3% to 12,856.85 points in early trade.
Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
